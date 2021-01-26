ZESCO Limited has announced that increased load shedding will continue throughout this current quarter, pending the review of the water allocation from the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) and coming onstream of the Kafue Gorge Lower Hydropower plant. In an interview, Zesco senior corporate affairs manager Dr John Kunda explained that the heightened load shedding in some parts of the country was due to ongoing maintenance works undertaken at Maamba Collieries for 60 days and limited water allocation at Kariba. “Currently, Maamba is down due to maintenance for one of their...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.