GLENCORE Plc has transmitted all technical and market risk to ZCCM-IH following the sale of its majority stake in Mopani Copper Mines (MCM), a move that means that the former will benefit more than government, says the Centre for Trade Policy and Development. And the CTPD says that government was only forced into accepting Glencore’s loan deal agreement to acquire Mopani because of the threat of massive job losses in an election year. In a statement, Monday, CTPD senior researcher for the extractives sector Webby Banda observed that the Swiss-based...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.