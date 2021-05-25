FORMER Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the Statutory Instrument number 24 of 2021 under the Electricity Act of 2019 which was issued by government in April this year, is solely targeted at the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC). And Dr Musokotwane says the action being taken to target CEC will have negative effects on investor confidence. In April this year, government issued Statutory Instrument No. 24 of 2021 under the Electricity Act of 2019 which they are calling ‘The Electricity (Common Carrier) (Declaration) Regulations, 2021. The Statutory Instrument states that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.