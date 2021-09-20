AGRICULTURE Minister Reuben Phiri says the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will procure an extra 300,000 metric tonnes of maize after exceeding its initial target of 500,000 metric tonnes for the 2021 marketing season. Responding to a question from Pambashe PF member of parliament Ronald Chitotela on whether government would continue procuring maize from the farmers, Friday, Phiri said FRA would continue procuring maize until it reached its new target of 800,000 metric tonnes. “Yes, I wish to confirm to the honourable member for Pambashe that FRA purchased the target that...



