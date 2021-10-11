ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government will renegotiate the bulk supply agreement with Copperbelt Energy Corporation after the resolution of court cases by the end of the year. And the Minister says the price of electricity will be informed by the results of the cost of service study whose completion will be expedited. Responding to points of clarification after delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament, Friday, Kapala said he was hopeful that the court case against government would be resolved by the end of this year so that the BSA...



