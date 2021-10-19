ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala has dissolved the Board of Directors of the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) with immediate effect.

According to a statement issued by Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary Veronica Mwiche, Tuesday, Kapala thanked all those who served on the boards for the service rendered.

He also wished them well in their future endeavors.

“By virtue of being the appointing authority and in line with established law, I hereby withdraw the appointment to the Board Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) with immediate effect,” said Kapala.