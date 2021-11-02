SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has refuted claims by some stakeholders that the 2022 budget is not balancing up, explaining that what was presented in Parliament were just highlights. In a post shared on his Facebook page, Sunday, Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa claimed the expenditure side of the Budget presented in Parliament was not balancing by K37,355,003,163. “Spent this afternoon with some MP colleagues and we have discovered that the ‘Expenditure’ side of the Budget presented on Friday by the Finance Minister is not balancing by...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.