SECRETARY to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa has announced that the Ministry of Finance and National Planning and an IMF staff delegation will today commence virtual discussions on a programme under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF). In a statement, Wednesday, Nkulukusa stated that the aim of the discussions with the IMF was to achieve a staff level agreement that outlines an agreed policy reform package and a related medium-term macro-fiscal framework. He stated that government was committed to fostering economic recovery and restoring debt sustainability as part of its plan to...
