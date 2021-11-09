MINISTER of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu has emphasised the need for increased commitment in scaling-up mitigation and adaptation measures to combat climate change in the country. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Monday, Nzovu was speaking when he held talks with the Ban Ki Moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC), in a bid to seek support towards Zambia’s climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts. During a meeting held on the side-lines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in...
Menu