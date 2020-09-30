A Copperbelt based businessman Joseph Chilinda has told the Kabwe High Court that KCM liquidator, Milingo Lungu, bought his company, Cashfin Zambia Ltd, for US$500,000 and promised to pay through a procurement tender from Konkola Copper Mines. This is a matter in which four individuals have dragged Cashfin Zambia Limited owners, Chilinda and Convex Equity Limited, to the Kabwe High Court, seeking a declaration that businessmen Jason Kombo and Dingiswayo Ndhlovu are the rightful shareholders of Cashfin Zambia Limited, following a purchase transaction. But Chilinda has told the court that...
