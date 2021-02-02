THE four pupils who were arrested in connection with the murder of a Kabulonga Secondary School pupil have appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. The four, who are believed to be pupils of Twin Palm Secondary School and aged between 16 and 19, are charged with one count of murder, contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. It is alleged that the four on December 4, 2020 in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, killed Ryan Phiri. When the matter came up...



