THE Lusaka High Court has dismissed a case in which Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited sued Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu seeking an injunction restraining him from taking any action to effect or perfect the sale of the mining rights areas of lot No. 694/M belonging to KCM to Rephidim Mining and Technical Supplies Limited and two others. Lusaka High Court Judge Bonaventure Mbewe dismissed the action on grounds that it was incompetently before him. In this matter, Konkola Copper Mines PLC and Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited sued Milingo...



