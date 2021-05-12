FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss with costs, Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa’s petition in which he is seeking a declaration that the authority vested in the President to prescribe the emolument of the Judges is ultra vires Articles 122(3) and 123 (1) of the Constitution. In this matter, Sangwa is seeking an order of mandamus directed to and to compel the Minister of Finance to put in place, within three months or such period as the court may deem appropriate, measures satisfactory to the Judiciary...