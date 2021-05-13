CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa has asked the Constitutional Court not to entertain the motion by Lusaka lawyer Lewis Mosho in which he (Mosho) urged the court to dismiss the petition where he is seeking an amendment of the affidavit for presidential candidates. On May 10, Mosho as an interested party in the matter filed a motion in which he invited the court to determine whether or not it has jurisdiction to hear and determine Sangwa’s petition, which he (Mosho) said lacks any disclosure of constitutional issue or breach as alleged....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.