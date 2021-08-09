FIVE Indian nationals have been dragged to court for allegedly stealing company information relating to construction of filling stations and attempting to corrupt an officer from Mount Meru Limited. In this matter, Chetankumar Chambalal Jain, 41, a chief executive officer has been jointly charged with Shastri Dilipbhai, 46; Ashish Kumar Dixit, 42; Sharna Kumar, 47, of Emmasdale and Kalpesh Patel, 46, of Roma park. In the first and second counts, the accused are charged with theft contrary to section 272 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.