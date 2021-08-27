MATERO UPND candidate Tom Michelo has petitioned the election of PF’s Miles Sampa, alleging that the latter was not duly elected because of THE vote-buying, violence and bribery which characterised campaigns in the area. In a petition filed in the Lusaka High Court, Wednesday, Michelo, who has also cited the Electoral Commission of Zambia as the second respondent in the matter, claimed that Sampa’s campaigns in the lead up to the election were conducted without compliance with the provisions and principles of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.