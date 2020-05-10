POLICE in Southern Province have arrested a 49-year-old man of Sibanyati TBZ setlement in Choma district for allegedly defiling his 12-year-old grand daughter.

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo revealed this in a statement, Saturday.

“The incident is alleged to have happened on 08th May, 2020 around 13:35 hours at Sibanyati TBZ Settlement in Choma. In the process of transporting the suspect to police, he sustained a cut on the right leg as he attempted to escape by jumping off the moving Motor vehicle. He has been taken for treatment at Choma General Hospital where he is under guard,” Katongo stated.

And Katongo stated that Police in Livingstone yesterday picked up a body of a man identified as Philimon Cheelo aged 55 which was discovered in the deceased person’s one roomed house in a decomposed state.

“This was after Police received a report on 08th May, 2020 at 09:00 hours from members of the public who noticed smell from the direction of the deceased’s house. Police visited the scene and after forcing the door to the house open, they found the body of the deceased person in a decomposed state lying in his one roomed house. The deceased was living alone and is suspected to have been mentally unstable. Due to the state in which the body was found, Police engaged the local authourity to disinfect the body before burrying it and the grave has been marked. Relatives could not be traced hence we appeal to relatives of the above mentioned deceased person to avail themselves to police in Livingstone,” Katongo stated.

In another development, a-26-year-old woman of Namwala district identified as Gloria Ng’onga yesterday drowned in the Kafue river after a Canoe she was travelling on with three other people capsized due to a strong wave while the other occupants swam to safety.

“The incident occurred on 08th May, 2020 at about 11:00 hours at Chunga Ndombe area. The body has not yet been retrieved. The search for the body has continued,” stated Katongo.