Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has recorded 206 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with six deaths.

During a briefing today, the minister said of the six deaths, five were brought in dead and that the death toll is now 134.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya says 11 people were discharged while 18 were on oxygen support with two of them being in a critical condition.

