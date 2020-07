HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says 15 members of parliament have tested COVID-19 positive and are being isolated in various facilities.

And Dr Chilufya says there were two deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 136.

He said there were currently 16 patients on oxygen while there were 154 new cases out of 835 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The new cumulative total is 3,856.

