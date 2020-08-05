Seven members of the same family in Chongwe District have been burnt to death after the house in which they were sleeping caught fire.

According to police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, this happened around 20:00 hours in Shisholeka village on August 3.

“This occured on 03rd August, 2020 at about 20:00 hours at Shisholeka village, Chief Nkomensha in Chongwe District. The matter was reported to Police by Misheck Njovu aged 74 of Shisholeka Village, Chief Nkomesha, the grandfather of the victims and identified the deceased as male juvenile MISHECK NJOVU aged five (05) Years, Female juvenile MAGGIE MATIBENGA aged 6 years, female juvenile EMELDAH MOYO aged (04) years, female juvenile MARVIS MOYO aged (03) years, female juvenile REBECCA MATIBENGA AGED (03) years, male juvenile AMON MATIBENGA AGED (01) year two months and female juvenile HARRIET MATIBENGA all of the same family,” stated Katongo.

“LAWRENCE MUZOLEWA aged 43 Years who is the owner of the house and Gift Matibenga aged 12 years who were also in the house at the time of the inferno survived with burns on their faces, hands and legs. LAWRENCE MUZOLEWA is admitted to Chongwe District Hospital while GIFT MATIBENGA is in Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital.”

Katongo said the fire allegedly started when Muzolewa was pouring Petrol into a container which later spilled on a brazier and engulfed the house .

She said the bodies of the deceased were in Chongwe District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmoterm