THE Lusaka City Council (LCC) has closed an illegal wine factory at Evelyn Hone College following a complaint from the institution’s administration after it noticed a fermentation smell coming from the school canteen. And the Council has warned all persons involved in illegal brewing and distribution of uncertified wines to stop operations before they are visited by the local authority. According to a statement issued by LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba, Thursday, workers at the said wine factory at Evelyn Hone College manually packaged the wine into bottles without...



