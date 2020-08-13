GREEN Party leader Peter Sinkamba has welcomed Cabinets’ approval of the introduction of Bills in Parliament to provide for cultivation, processing and exportation of cannabis for economic and medicinal purposes. In an interview, Sinkamba, who is also Zambian Hemp Growers and Industries Association chairperson, asked government to expedite the legislation process so that cultivation can begin by October this year. “For us, speaking from the two caps that I hold, we are very happy that the government has made the very essential step were now, the additional laws will have...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.