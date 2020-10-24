POLICE in Muchinga District have officially arrested and charged Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe for two counts of abduction and assault.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase, who confirmed the development to News Diggers! explained that Kang’ombe faced two counts of abduction and another two counts of assault on police, contrary to C/sec 250 (b) and C/sec 253, respectively, of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

“Hon Kang’ombe has been officially charged and arrested jointly with others unknown for the two counts of assault on police C/sec 250 (b) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia and two counts of abduction C/sec 253 as read together with section 255 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia. The same has been remanded in custody and shall be appearing before the PRM on Tuesday 27th October, 2020, at Chinsali Subordinate Court,” Njase said.

He said an inquiry had been opened in Mpika District to investigate the misconduct of the PF and UPND cadres, adding that various officials from both parties had equally been summoned to help with ongoing investigations.

“Further, police wish to retort that an inquiry file has been opened to investigate the misconduct of PF and UPND cadres in Mpika. Therefore, officer-in-charge has been directed to summon the following to help with investigations: PF youth provincial chairman, PF Mpika District chairperson and UPND district chairperson. These must report at police provincial headquarters in Chinsali and carrying of persons not summoned. Police will not tolerate any breaking of law with impunity and peace and unity this country has enjoyed. All officers are further directed to be fair and firm in dealing enforcement of law,” Njase said.

“Lastly, is an appeal and warning to those abusing social media and engaging in harmful/criminal propaganda that it’s a question of time before they start accounting for criminal acts. We only have one country and promoting hate speech and tribalism will not bring development to this country.”

And Choma Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa said police had refused to grant Kang’ombe bond and had instead taken the matter to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA).

“As things stand now, Honourable Kang’ombe has been formerly arrested and charged, meaning that a warn and caution statement has been taken and the police have refused to give a police bond and the matter has not proceeded to court. They have indicated that they have taken the matter to the National Prosecution Authority. We do hope that by Monday Honourable Kang’ombe be will be presented to court for us to make the necessary application,” Mweetwa told journalists in Chinsali, Friday.