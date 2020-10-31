PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says ifwe tulebomba, ifipuba filetalika. And President Lungu says he is not ashamed to tell the people of Zambia that government is borrowing to change the face of the country. Speaking when he commissioned the Arcades flyover bridge, Friday, President Lungu said the ruling PF was working while fools were criticizing. “Zambians always have stories to tell when they visit countries that have modern infrastructure. Stories are told about road networks, shopping malls, internet connectivity and many other nice things witnessed by people who have travelled to...



