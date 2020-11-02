NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili, flanked by his vice Joseph Akafumba and his Roan MP Joseph Chishala, addresses journalists during a press briefing at his residence in Lusaka on October 29, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says it is unfortunate that President Edgar Lungu can insult the people he is ruling. During the commissioning of the Arcades flyover bridge last week, President Lungu said “ifwe tulebomba, utupuba tuletalika (we are working while some little fools are doubting us). But commenting on this in an interview, Kambwili asked President Lungu to apologize to the people of Zambia. “It is unfortunate that President Lungu can be insulting the people that he rules. When you are a leader, a President, there is...