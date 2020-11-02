OUR Civic Duty Association (OCiDA) spokesperson Robert Sichinga has called for the immediate dismissal of Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya for issuing “appalling remarks against late President Michael Sata” and preaching tribal hatred. And Sichinga has urged all well-meaning citizens not to be complacent and remain vigilant against the tactics of the PF following the failure of Bill 10. In an interview, Sichinga wondered why President Lungu always stood by ministers like Siliya and Bowman Lusambo. “The likes of Mr Lusambo, including Dora Siliya, have made statements to the...



