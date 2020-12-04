HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has reiterated his “unequivocal” support for President Edgar Lungu’s third term bid. And Dr Chilufya says government has recruited 25,000 health workers since 2016. Speaking when he featured on K-FM radio in Mansa, Wednesday evening, Dr Chilufya urged Luapula residents to register as voters so that they could retain President Lungu in 2021. “Let us firmly rally behind the presidency of his Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the Patriotic Front party government. Let us be loyal and let us show this by registering as...



