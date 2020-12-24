UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has charged that the two people who were shot dead by police yesterday were killed by snippers who were planted to kill innocent citizens. And police have arrested 21 UPND cadres for conduct likely to cause the breach of peace. Meanwhile, police in Lusaka have warned and cautioned Hichilema for conspiracy to defraud, in connection with the purchase of a farm he bought in 2004 in Kalomo. There was heavy presence of armed police officers at force headquarters and surrounding areas yesterday as Hichilema appeared for...



