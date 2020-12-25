UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should not brag about registering seven million voters because they did a terrible job by disenfranchising voters. On Wednesday, the Commission announced that it had registered a total of 7,020,749 voters in the just-ended voter registration exercise. But in an interview, Kakoma said that the UPND was unhappy with the number of registered voters, adding the Commission only succeeded in disenfranchising would-be voters. He added that the Commission’s failure to disclose the number of registered voters per province raised...
