South African-based PF member Bizwell Mutale hands over a 25 kg bag of mealie meal to PF Secretary General Davies Mwila as Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Olipa Phiri looks on at the PF secretariat yesterday. Mutale donated a total of 4,000 bags of mealie meal to DMMU for hunger stricken areas.

MUNALI PF member of parliament Professor Nkandu Luo says aspiring candidates in Munali Constituency can campaign as much as they want while she is busy working. Recently, PF member of the National Mobilization Committee Bizwell Mutale announced that he planned to stand on the PF ticket in Munali this August. Commenting on this in a brief interview, Prof Luo, who is also Livestock and Fisheries Minister, wondered why she should be intimidated by aspirants. “They can aspire as much as they want to, me I am busy working. What is...