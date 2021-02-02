A STUDY by the Boston University School of Public Health has revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic in Lusaka has been highly underestimated with the COVID-19 deaths having been under-reported between June and September, 2020. According to the report, dubbed: COVID-19 deaths detected in a systematic post-mortem surveillance study in Africa, released in January, and co-authored by Dr Lawrence Mwananyanda and Dr Christopher Gill, it was found that the under-reporting of deaths in Zambia, Lusaka in particular, was due to the lack of community testing. “Contrary to expectations, CV19+ deaths were...



