HONEYBEE Pharmacy Limited has sued the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) in the Lusaka High Court seeking an order to forbid the authority from revoking its license. Honeybee, which is being represented by Tutwa S Ngulube & Company, has further denied supplying defective goods to the procuring entity. It now wants an order of interim injunction to restrain ZAMRA by itself, servants, agents or whomsoever from revoking its Pharmaceutical License and publishing any information on social media and other platforms calculated at injuring its reputation. Honeybee also wants an order...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.