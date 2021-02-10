GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has bemoaned the reckless manner in which politicians and citizens are handling the COVID-19 pandemic by continuously organising super spreader events. And Lifuka has recounted the COVID-19-induced depression which he experienced whilst in isolation. In a Facebook posting, Tuesday, Lifuka warned against taking the pandemic casually saying the consequences would be too ghastly to contemplate. “…the impact of this pandemic has not even begun to take effect and we have to stop taking it too casual. The consequences of our politicized and reckless response will be...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.