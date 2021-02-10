The Zambia Federation of Disability Organisations (ZAFOD) has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to address voter irregularities of disability types during the voters verification period which started on Monday. In a statement, Tuesday, ZAFOD federal director Justine Bbakali said his organisation had observed that the commission did not consistently register disability types during the voter registration exercise. “The Zambia Federation of Disability Organisations (ZAFOD) calls upon the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to allow voters to review and correct, if necessary, their disability status during the voters’ register...



