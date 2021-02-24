PF national mobilisation chairperson Richard Musukwa says in the unlikely event UPND opposition president Hakainde Hichilema is elected into power, he will turn out to be Zambia’s worst dictator. In an interview, Musukwa charged that Hichilema would put the country on fire if elected Zambia’s seventh Republican President due to his “dictatorial characteristics.” “To say that, ‘from independence, a person who can only transform Zambia is HH’ is misplaced, it is cheap, it is myopic! He has never been in government so he doesn’t know what is inside. He thinks...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.