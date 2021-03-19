POLICE Spokesperson Esther Katongo says the service cannot not arrest Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba and Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for defying the COVID-19 guidelines because there is no law which mandates them to do so. And Katongo says political party leaders should advise their cadres against threatening police officers with job losses because it disturbs them in carrying out their duties. Meanwhile, Katongo says people’s confidence in police hasn’t crumbled, it is just diminishing. Speaking when she appeared on Diamond TV’s Diamond Break programme, Thursday, Katongo said a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.