PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has expressed concern that despite the government’s effort to help cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the church, the initiative has instead received a backlash. According to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, Thursday, the Head of State however said he would not be discouraged because the COVID-19 fund was intended to support vulnerable people. President Lungu said this when a delegation from the Christian Coalition paid a courtesy call on him at State House. Chipampe said...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe