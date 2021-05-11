Chief Justice Irene Mambilima speaks during the launch of the High Court, Subordinate Courts and Small Claims Court Service Charters by TIZ at Supreme Court grounds on August 1, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

CHIEF Justice Irene Mambilima says the justice system will only be respected if it is seen to act efficiently, displaying independence and impartiality to promote justice, transparency, accessibility, inclusiveness and equality in the administration of electoral justice. And Mambilima says judges must ensure that they protect the political rights of citizen as the “election frenzy” gets under way with petitions. Speaking when she officially opened the colloquium of electoral justice and preparations for the 2021 general elections, Monday, Justice Mambilima said negative perceptions of the electoral system may jeopardise its...