MINISTRY of Health Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Dr Kennedy Malama says so far 112,077 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19. And Dr Malama says the country has recorded 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. In a statement, Sunday, Dr Malama said 4,287 persons were vaccinated yesterday. “Zambia has made progress in the vaccination programme since Cabinet’s approval and subsequent launch of the campaign. Yesterday, we vaccinated 4,287 persons bringing the cumulative number of persons vaccinated to 112,077 (of which 106,550 are AstraZeneca...



