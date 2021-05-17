Law Association of Zambia president Abyudi Shonga officiates at the peacebuilding meeting at Mulugunshi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on May 14, 2021 – Picture By Tenson Mkhala

LAW Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Abyudi Shonga has called on the Church, political parties, CSOs and other stakeholders to constantly advocate for peaceful elections as the country goes to the polls on August 12. Speaking when he officiated at a peace building meeting with different political parties at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka, Friday, Shonga said LAZ did not want to see Zambia degenerate into one of those countries that do not enjoy peace during elections. He said elections were essential for fostering peace and stability in any...