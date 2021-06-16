President Edgar Lungu during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for the stance they have taken to ban PF and UPND campaigns in Lusaka, Nakonde, Mpulungu and Namwala. But the ruling party chief executive has condemned the decision, saying it’s unfair to punish “the victims” of violence. In a statement posted on his official Facebook Page, Tuesday, President Lungu said the violent scenes witnessed in the country called for everyone to reflect on the future of the country. “I wish to respond to many of you who have expressed...