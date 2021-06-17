VETERAN politician Sikota Wina has called on political party leaders to denounce political violence, stating that violence does not only harm party cadres but also the reputation of the country. And Wina says political parties would be expected to show maturity by accepting election results. Meanwhile, UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo has maintained that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has no powers to suspend rallies. In an interview, Monday, Wina said the country could not continue experiencing violence, adding that more needed to be done by political leaders...



