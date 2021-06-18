Dr Kenneth Kaunda shortly after meeting the Defense and Security wings officers on his 95th Birthday celebration in Lusaka on April 28, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE diplomatic community has joined Zambia in mourning the death of founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda who died yesterday at Maina Soko military hospital at the age of 97. And Veteran politician Sikota wina says Dr Kaunda was a gift from God to the people of Zambia, while former secretary to the Cabinet Lesley Mbula has described the fallen hero as an architect of independence. Meanwhile veteran politician Vernon Johnson Mwaanga says Dr Kaunda’s contribution to Zambia, Africa and the world was huge and was regarded as larger than life....