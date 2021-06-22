FORMER Secretary to the Cabinet in Levy Mwanawasa’s government Leslie Mbula says it is important for President Edgar Lungu to be addressing the nation on national issues. In an interview, Mbula said President Lungu should emulate other Heads of States who frequently address their countries on national matters. “The nation needs to be guided, we are like a ship, when we are under his leadership we are told where to go and [what] to do and so on with certain matters. So, from time to time, it is expected of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.