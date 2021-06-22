GOVERNMENT has designated Friday, July 2, as a date for the State to accord late Dr Kenneth Kaunda a ceremonial State funeral to allow participation of international dignitaries. And Vice-President Inonge Wina says the remains of the First Republican President will be taken around all 10 provinces of the country, and that he shall be put to rest on July 7, 2021. But Kaunda’s oldest son Panji says the family will issue “a comprehensive statement” today to clarify the position that had been given by the government. Giving a media...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.