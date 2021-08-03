Lusaka Province PF chairperson Kennedy Kamba says Zambians must not vote for Hakainde Hichilema because he has promised to give back the mines to foreign investors. And Kamba has challenged UPND Alliance member Kelvin Bwalya Fube to prove his allegations that planes landed with money which was injected into the economy. Meanwhile, Kamba says all workers in the civil service are now driving and building houses because of the good conditions given to them by the PF government. In an interview, Kamba claimed that foreign investors were funding campaigns for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.