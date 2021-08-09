AN INVESTIGATION has revealed that three top Industrial Development Commission (IDC) officials received in excess of US$500,000 as kickbacks from Chinese nationals during the share purchase transaction in which Marcopolo Tiles Limited sold a minority stake for US$44.8 million. But Marcopolo Tiles Limited chief executive officer Huang Yao Chi has denied paying any form of gratification to top government officials or senior managers at the IDC, claiming that whatever payment was made was in form of “board fees”. Meanwhile, IDC Head Corporate Communications Namakau Mukelebai says no payments were made...



