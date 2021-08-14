The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced consolidated results from 16 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 183,477 votes.

The consolidated results for 31 constituencies is as follows:

UPND: 449,699

PF: 266,202

The results for the 16 constituencies announced at 14:00 hours on Saturday are:

Kaputa – UPND 13,207

PF 13,181

Kabushi – PF-19,176

UPND 16,961

Mapatizya – UPND 29,859

PF 620

Pemba – UPND 39,470

PF 320

Chembe – PF 6,014

UPND 3,994

Luangeni – PF 15,482

UPND 10,817

Sinda – UPND 10,856

PF 9,811

Pambashe – PF 10,139

UPND 5,816

Magoye – UPND 24,992

PF 830

Kalulushi – UPND 29,139

PF 18,857

Chingola – UPND 30,451

PF 18,219

Isoka – PF 12,748

UPND 12,000

Nangoma – UPND 18,775

PF 1,424

Dundumwezi – UPND 27,883

PF 262

Kapoche – PF 17,607

UPND 7,141

Mporokoso – PF 11,334

UPND 6,734

The Commission will reconvene at 18:00 hours.