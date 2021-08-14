The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced consolidated results from 16 more of the 156 constituencies with UPND’s Hakainde Hichilema maintaining a comfortable lead by 183,477 votes.
The consolidated results for 31 constituencies is as follows:
UPND: 449,699
PF: 266,202
The results for the 16 constituencies announced at 14:00 hours on Saturday are:
Kaputa – UPND 13,207
PF 13,181
Kabushi – PF-19,176
UPND 16,961
Mapatizya – UPND 29,859
PF 620
Pemba – UPND 39,470
PF 320
Chembe – PF 6,014
UPND 3,994
Luangeni – PF 15,482
UPND 10,817
Sinda – UPND 10,856
PF 9,811
Pambashe – PF 10,139
UPND 5,816
Magoye – UPND 24,992
PF 830
Kalulushi – UPND 29,139
PF 18,857
Chingola – UPND 30,451
PF 18,219
Isoka – PF 12,748
UPND 12,000
Nangoma – UPND 18,775
PF 1,424
Dundumwezi – UPND 27,883
PF 262
Kapoche – PF 17,607
UPND 7,141
Mporokoso – PF 11,334
UPND 6,734
The Commission will reconvene at 18:00 hours.