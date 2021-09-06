KANCHIBIYA member of parliament Sunday Chanda says the 10 more votes that the PF got in Dundumwezi compared to the 2016 general elections is an improvement for the party. And Chanda says President Hakainde Hichilema has everything at his disposal to succeed as Head of State. In an interview, Sunday, Chanda said had former president Edgar Lungu won this year’s general elections, he would have continued to take development to Dundumwezi. He advised President Hakainde Hichilema to ensure he continued on Lungu’s trajectory without segregating any constituency in the country...



