A MINISTRY of Health audit of accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 has revealed that the ministry awarded 36 contracts to various suppliers to deliver N-95 face masks but they delivered KN-95, and further that medical personnel who used the said face masks may have been exposed to infections. According to an interim management letter on the audit of accounts for the Ministry of Health for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and seen by News Diggers, it was revealed that the suppliers delivered 2,990,000 x...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.